Upcoming Black History Month events that focus on culture and voting

By Andrea M. Gonzalez

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The college has many events going on each week, especially during Black History Month.

Two activities to look out for this week are Taste of Soul & Film Festival on Feb. 18 and voter registration on Feb 20.

Taste of Soul is a tradition here that has been going on for several years but under different names.

This year it will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fiesta Room at Loftin Student Center.

“It’s based on New Orleans with a Mardi Gras theme,” said Dr. Barbara Knotts on Feb 14.

Knotts, who is a chair of the Black History Month Committee, said it is all about people getting together to expose them to a new type of culture and food.

“There’s a certain menu that soul food is part of … ” Knotts said, talking about the different food options such as chicken wings, cornbread, collard greens, and much more.

They will even have a jazz band to give it that New Orleans sound.

She is hoping that people will come together, no matter their race, and celebrate.

The next event is voter registration, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the mall.

Knotts first discussed how “voting is our means as a citizen.”

“It’s important for everyone of age to use that power to help set their future through the people they elect.”

She also talked about how education is the number one factor in voting.

“Part of that, primarily, is making them aware of what they are not gaining from it.”

She continued by saying how people think their one vote will not make a difference, but in reality, there are many people voting the same way.

Black History Month planners want the students to know that “the future is theirs.”

“Our future, people at my age, we’re just seeing what our vote has done at this point so now it’s up to them to get in and take that charge on to continue in a positive, hopefully in a positive, direction.”

For a complete list of activities, go to the front page of the college website.