Civic engagement leads to community engagement

By Richard Stone

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

If you want to volunteer in your community, civic engagement, a part of student life, is a good outlet.

“Civic engagement is a way for our students, faculty and staff to give back to the community,” Joseph Liedecke, a coordinator for civic engagement, said.

Liedecke became a coordinator when he joined student life several years ago.

Any interested students, faculty or staff can participate in civic engagement.

“I feel like it is an honor and a privilege for me to work with students, molding and shaping them,” Liedecke said.

“If you want to change the world for the better, volunteer in your community,” Liedecke added.

Civic engagement will be making art with residents of Haven for Hope, an organization that cares for people experiencing homelessness, noon to 2 p.m. March 20 at 1 Haven for Hope Way.

They also will be participating in the 24th annual César Chávez March 10 a.m. to noon March 28. They will be meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

They also will be decorating cardboard kids to raise awareness about child abuse from noon to 3 p.m. April 1 in Loftin Student Center’s atrium.

Anyone interested in participating in these or other civic engagement events can call Liedecke at 210-486-0137 or email jliedecke@alamo.edu.

Volunteering with civic engagement can help students in their academic careers.

“In connection with civic engagement, we set up events that allow us to give back to our community,” Jordan Marin, college chapter president of Texas Student Nursing Association, said.

Marin is a sophomore and is working on his associate degree in nursing.

“Being able to give back and see the fruits of your actions changes your perspective and helps you appreciate what you have,” Marin added.

Marin will be making tacos with civic engagement for families at the Ronald McDonald House, an organization that provides free housing for out-of-town families who bring their children for hospital treatment to San Antonio, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 20 at 227 Lewis St.

“If you extend a helping hand, eventually, along the way, you will get one, too,” Marin said.

Volunteering with civic engagement also can help students better understand members of their community.

“Don’t ever judge the people you’re helping because you’re one mistake away from being there yourself,” Marin said.