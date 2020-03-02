Victory Center helps student veterans succeed

By Richard Stone

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

If you or anyone you know is a student and a veteran of the U.S. military, you may want to check out the Victory Center.

“Every student’s need is important, regardless of why they’re here. No one student’s needs are more important than the others,” Tim Pair, certified adviser for veterans affairs, said.

Victory Center advisers will help any students who need it, in addition to veterans.

“We will not turn any students away. Our sole purpose is to support them and their educational pathway so they can achieve their goals,” Pair added.

The Victory Center will be hosting veteran employment workshops 9 a.m. to noon March 23, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 30, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 1, 9 a.m. to noon April 6 and 9 a.m. to noon April 15 in Room 202 of the Victory Center.

The Victory Center also will be hosting a veteran job fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 17 in Rooms 202-204 of the Victory Center. Anyone interested in these events can call Tammy L. Micallef, director of veterans affairs, at 210-486-0435.

The Victory Center is also offering Operation UpSkills, a free, online course to help veterans develop job skills. There will be an information session 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. March 2 in Room 202 of the Victory Center. Anyone interested can call Amber O’Casey, coordinator for Operation UpSkills, at 210-485-0288.

The Victory Center can help veteran students with their specific requirements.

“The Victory Center helped me by enrolling me in school and verifying my VA benefits,” Jay Prado, a freshman working on an Associate of Applied Sciences, said.

Prado served in the Air Force.

The center can make veteran students feel welcomed.

“The Victory Center is the only place on campus where I can either relax or study and still get that sense of comraderie by being with other vets,” Prado added.

Student veterans are encouraged to check out the Victory Center.

“One thing that I’ve learned is that the Victory Center employees display an immense amount of passion and pride in their work to help veterans,” Prado said.