Three districts are up for grabs as May trustee elections near

By Sergio Medina

smedina104@student.alamo.edu

Elections for three seats on the Alamo Colleges board of trustees are scheduled 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 2, with early voting April 20-28.

Districts 4, 8 and 9 are open under the general election. There also will be a special election for District 2.

The closing date for candidates to file for the election was Feb. 14.

District 9 trustee Joe Jesse Sanchez will face opponents construction subcontractor Michael Good and attorney Leslie Sachanowicz.

District 8 trustee Clint Kingsbery, who is unopposed for the District 8 seat, will not appear on the ballot.

The board canceled the election for District 8 in accordance with the Texas Election Code, which allows the cancellation of an election for an unopposed candidate.

The trustee positions for Districts 4, 8 and 9 are six-year terms, expiring in 2026.

District 2 trustee Jose Macias is seeking to keep the position he was appointed to in August to replace Denver McClendon, who retired Aug. 1 after 16 years on the board.

Appointments to the board are allowed to serve until a special election can be held in conjunction with the general election.

Opposing Macias is Gloria Ray, retired supervisory logistics management specialist at Kelly Air Force Base.

The District 4 race drew Conchita Prado, retired administrative assistant to the CFO of Valero Energy Corporation; Lorena “Lorraine” Pulido, communications manager at VIA Metropolitan Transit; Joe Gallegos, consultant; and Robert. A. Casias, veteran.

Sandra Mora, liaison for the board of trustees, is the elections administrator.

The district chose to hold the special election at the same time as the general election, Mora said in a phone interview March 5.

The last day to register to vote is April 2.

Northwest Vista College and this college will be early voting locations. Palo Alto College will be a polling location May 2.

For more information on polling locations and voting registration, visit www.bexar.org/1568/Elections-Department.

For more information on the general and special elections, visit www.alamo.edu/about-us/leadership/board-of-trustees/elections/.

The Ranger will produce profiles on each candidate, leading up to the opening of early voting April 20.