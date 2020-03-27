Appreciation for districts handling of COVID-19

Editor:

I appreciated the information provided about what’s going on currently at the college district because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I respect how well the district is trying to keep all of the students, and staff safe during this difficult time and still finding ways to get all of the students’ education as normal as possible in such a short time and very unexpectedly. I look forward to updates in our district on the COVID-19 pandemic.



Kaylee Cazares

Communications & Business management Freshman