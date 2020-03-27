Call for campus closure the remainder of the spring semester

Editor:



I would like to discuss the article in The Ranger, “Alamo Colleges shuts down libraries, computer labs as classes go online” written by Sergio Medina.

I strongly believe school should be canceled on campus entirely for the spring 2020 semester and focus on being online.

There are a lot of stressful factors with the COVID-19 virus, such as loss of jobs and social isolation.

Returning to campus after the pandemic is resolved would add even more stress while many of the students will be struggling financially and would be focusing on working.

Crystal Downey



Engineering Freshman