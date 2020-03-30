College shutdown cancels five student trips

By Richard Stone

The MESA Center Motorsport Team’s trip for April 1-4 to the Eco-marathon Americas 2020 competition in Sonoma, Calif., where they were going to showcase their Prototype Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle, has been canceled.

The team is not physically working on the vehicle, Klaus Bartels, electrical faculty adviser for the Motorsport Team, said.

Bartels said he is trying to arrange a Zoom video chat with the rest of the team to discuss continuing research and documentation.

The team has been working on the vehicle since Oct. 18, 2018, Eleida Webb, a student on the team, said.

The speech team canceled trips to the Phi Rho Pi Regional Tournament March 20-22 at Tyler Junior College and Phi Rho Pi National Tournament April 6-11 in Albuquerque, N.M., Justin Blacklock, coordinator of speech workshops, said.

Blacklock said the students have been working hard all year and are disappointed they cannot show it off on a national stage. Four students would have attended.

The MESA Center canceled a trip to the Women in Science and Engineering Conference March 6 at Texas State University, Dee Dixon, MESA Center coordinator, said.

Twelve students would have attended the conference. They are missing out on guest speakers, academic and career networking and an opportunity for students to present their research.

The journalism-photography program canceled a trip for 6 students to the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Conference March 25-28 in Corpus Christi, Mandy Derfler, academic unit assistant for the journalism-photography program, said.

Derfler said the conference has workshops where professors and professionals teach students reporting skills.

There is a Live Contest where students would have turned in their photographs, videos and reports for a news event and a sports event.

There would have been an awards banquet where the winners of the live contests would have been announced as well as the winners of the Previously Published Contest for news stories, videos and photographs from the previous year.

Derfler is vice president of the business meeting for the Texas Community College Journalism Association that would have been held at the conference.

The college’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists had to cancel a trip to the Region 8 Conference April 24-25 at Texas State University in San Marcos, Derfler said.

Derfler said the number of students attending had not yet been planned.