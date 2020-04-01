May 9 graduation postponed until December

By Noah Alcala Bach

Nalcala-bach@student.alamo.edu

Alamo Colleges announced on March 27 graduation ceremonies are being postponed until December.

The postponed ceremonies will not keep students from receiving degrees or certificates.

Alamo College campuses are the latest in San Antonio to postpone graduation ceremonies.

While most higher education campuses pushed their ceremonies to August or September, Alamo Colleges joins St. Mary’s University as the only other San Antonio institution to delay ceremonies until December.

“I want to say I feel frustrated, but because of the circumstances I understand why,” education sophomore Ariana Mendoza said.

Mendoza plans to transfer to the University of Texas at San Antonio following her graduation from San Antonio College. She will be finishing her first semester at UTSA by the time she walks the stage at the district ceremony.

“I kind of feel bad for my mom because she really wanted to see me walk the stage,” Mendoza said. “It’s kind of sad that our family and loved ones won’t be seeing that for such a long time. My mother was looking forward to it so much.”

Some area universities are planning virtual ceremonies on their original graduation dates.

The deadline for graduation applications has been extended until April 17, students advisers will be the main point of contact when filling out applications and checking eligibility.

Cap and gown pickup is postponed until further notice.