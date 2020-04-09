Alamo Colleges’ administrators postpone board of trustees general, special elections

Current candidates will remain in the race.

By Sergio Medina

The Alamo Colleges’ board of trustees decided April 7 to postpone the board’s general and special elections originally set for May 2, aiming for a date between late summer and early fall.

The board did not decide on new election nor new early voting dates.

The general and special elections were originally set to have early voting April 20-28.

The board voted to have board Chair Marcelo Casillas direct a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to notify him the new election date would be a “non-uniform election date,” meaning the election would no longer be tied to the primary elections.

The decision to postpone is to adhere to social distancing practices, avoiding contact with COVID-19.

The board decided against a November date to avoid a crowded ballot.

District 7 trustee Yvonne Katz said the district should contact other school districts to see when they’re holding elections to hold them in concert with them, tasking Chancellor Mike Flores to communicate with other school districts in the city or any agency holding elections and find a new date, ideally between late summer and early fall.

District 8 trustee Clint Kingsbery agreed the election should be in conjunction with other entities to lower the costs. He also said district administrators need to keep in mind the safety of the public and a watchful eye on the situation concerning COVID-19.

District 9 trustee Joe Jesse Sanchez said, “Folks need to know that this is an important election” because the district is a taxing institution. He agreed on reaching out to other school districts.

Casillas said, “Loss of human life is the main concern here. We’re going to postpone the May 2 election because of the urgency of COVID-19, and I agree on moving it further up.”

The general election is for Districts 4, 8 and 9. The special election is in District 2.

Kristi Wyatt, associate vice chancellor for communication and engagement, said the election would move forward with the current candidates.

The election saw 10 candidates apply, three of them incumbent — District 2 trustee Jose Macias, Kingsbery and Sanchez.

Of the three, only Kingsbery is running unopposed.

The District 2 race drew Gloria Ray, retired supervisory logistics management specialist at Kelly Air Force Base. Opposing Sanchez for District 9 are construction subcontractor Michael Good and attorney Leslie Sachanowicz.

Meanwhile, the candidates for the District 4 race are Conchita Prado, retired administrative assistant to the CFO of Valero Energy Corporation; Lorena “Lorraine” Pulido, communications manager at VIA Metropolitan Transit; Joe Gallegos, consultant; and Robert. A. Casias, veteran.

The city reports 554 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths as of April 8.

President Donald Trump and the task force overseeing the pandemic, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, said in a White House press briefing in March the COVID-19 outbreak could last until July or August.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the task force, said in late March at a White House press briefing a second outbreak wave is possible in the fall.

Flores said the district will continue to monitor the situation around the pandemic and adapt as it develops, thanking district administration and employees for their efforts in remote learning.