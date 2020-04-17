Deadlines for dropping classes

By Richard Stone

The deadline for dropping classes with a W for the 16-week semester is April 17.

The deadline for dropping classes with a W for the 14-week semester is April 21.

The deadline for dropping classes with a W for the Flex 2 semester is May 8.

To drop a class, students can log into their ACES account, click on the “Student” tab, click on the “Web Services” link, click on the “Student” tab, click on the “Registration” link and click on the “Course Withdrawal” link.

For information on summer 2020 registration dates, go to https://www.alamo.edu/academics/academic-resources/academic-calendar/summer-2020-registrationpayment-calendar/.

For information on fall 2020 registration dates, go to https://www.alamo.edu/academics/academic-resources/academic-calendar/fall-2020-registrationpayment-calendar/.

There has been no delay in registering for summer or fall 2020 classes, J. Martin Ortega, director of student success, said April 15.

COVID-19 has changed the work atmosphere at this college.

“I’m not seeing students in person,” Ortega said.

The office of student records is continuing its work.

“We’re still here providing support and services to students who need it,” Ortega said.

For more information, email Ortega at jortega@alamo.edu.