Livestream honors founder of music business program

Editor’s note: The URL linking to the livestream was updated to the proper address.

By Richard Stone

In place of the cancelled Fiesta event Fredstock, a Facebook livestream will commemorate past Fredstock shows at noon April 22.

Fredstock is an annual live music event organized by music business students in honor of Professor Fred Weiss, who founded the music business program in 2005, music business Instructor Donnie Meals said April 21.

Meals also serves as the general manager and academic adviser for KSYM 90.1 FM, this college’s radio station.

Weiss died in 2008. For more information, go here.

Meals said he started Fredstock in 2010 as a project for one of his music business classes, and the whole music business program was invited to learn from it.

Students book live music acts, food vendors and design a T-shirt celebrating each year’s free concert.

All sales benefit the program.

Organizing Fredstock helps students learn the business and technical side of music, Meals said.

This year, all that work had already been done before Fredstock was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fredstock, which is usually in parking Lot 7 east of Longwith Radio, Television and Film Building, is an official Fiesta event, and this year it was cancelled once Fiesta was postponed.

Transitioning to remote teaching and learning came with some difficulties at first.

“What I teach is hands on, working with technology. The radio station and campus are shut down. I had a number of students who didn’t have the technology to participate in the class,” Meals said.

Using Zoom for remote learning comes with its own benefits.

“I can break students into study groups. We’re having a lot of good, open discussions,” Meals said.

Meals said he is the outgoing music business program coordinator, and he is working with Dr. Ruben Rodriguez, the new program coordinator, to make the transition a smooth one.

Meals said Fredstock and all of the program’s other projects will continue in the future, and there will be cooperation between the program and KSYM.

“We’re all in this together,” Meals said.

To access the livestream, go to KSYM’s Facebook page.

