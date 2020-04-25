Crime at Tobin Lofts continues unabated by virus prevention measures

By Noah Alcala Bach

Tobin Lofts is quiet. The streets around the once-bustling North Main Avenue are clear. Just a handful of nearby restaurants offer take-out, the leasing offices are closed, the unmistakable odor of cannabis wafts through the stairwell while couriers stop by every few minutes with food deliveries.

But the one thing that’s remained consistent during this lockdown is the crime that Tobin Lofts residents have become accustomed to.

City police were dispatched to 1400 N. Main Ave. 20 times in March, and Alamo Colleges police was dispatched to Tobin Lofts nine times that month.

April seems to be following a similar pattern.

After the Alamo Colleges and other area higher education institutions announced remote learning and extended spring breaks, social distancing guidelines forced many local businesses to shut down.

On March 24, Mayor Ron Nirenberg further tightened restrictions with a stay-at-home order. Even as more people stay in their homes, crime at Tobin Lofts has continued to spike.

In March, half of the combined Alamo PD and SAPD dispatches to Tobin Lofts — 14 of 29 calls — were after March 16 when social distancing guidelines were implemented.

Theft and trespassing account for a majority of the complaints in Tobin Lofts. Through April 17, Alamo Colleges has already been dispatched four times to Tobin Lofts and SAPD responded to an auto theft in progress just last week.

Crime statistics notwithstanding, Tobin Lofts has introduced some measures to protect tenants in the face of the novel coronavirus.

The leasing office and all apartment amenities are closed. Packages are now delivered door-to-door on weekdays, and residents also receive texts from management with updates on the situation concerning the virus.

Luther’s, the ground-floor restaurant and bar is offering take-out service, with delivery to their apartment neighbors.

In an email, Campus Advantage, the property management company for Tobin Lofts, said it’s cautiously encouraging residents to support local business. In the same email, Campus Advantage said it is working closely with Alamo Colleges police to address the number of dispatch calls.

After answering general questions in regard to the handling of the stay-at-home order, Campus Advantage and Tobin Lofts would not agree to an interview.

Emergency calls should go to 9-1-1, but nonemergency calls to the Alamo Colleges police dispatch go to 210-485-0099. Dial 210-485-0911 for emergency calls to Alamo Colleges police.