Early voting for board of trustees elections starts Oct. 13

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 5.

By Sergio Medina

smedina104@student.alamo.edu

Early voting dates are set for Oct. 13-30 for the board of trustees’ general elections for Districts 4 and 9, as well as a special election for District 2.

The elections were originally set for May 2 but were delayed by the board because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The board ruled in an August special meeting for the elections to be conducted on Nov. 3 in conjunction with national elections.

Northwest Vista College, Palo Alto College and this college will act as early voting locations.

New candidates will not be able to register to run. The registration deadline was Feb. 14.

The candidates for Districts 2, 4 and 9 remain the same.

Gloria Ray, retired supervisory logistics management specialist at Kelly Air Force Base, is running against incumbent Jose Macias in District 2.

Construction subcontractor Michael Good and attorney Leslie Sachanowicz are running against incumbent Joe Jesse Sanchez for the District 9 seat.

The District 4 race attracted four candidates: Conchita Prado, retired administrative assistant to the CFO of Valero Energy Corporation; Lorena “Lorraine” Pulido, communications manager at VIA Metropolitan Transit; Joe Gallegos, consultant; and Robert. A. Casias, veteran.

The board ruled in March to cancel the race for District 8 because incumbent Clint Kingsbery was running unopposed.

The Ranger will produce profile pieces on each candidate leading up to the early voting period.

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5.

Mail-in ballots for people over the age of 65 or affected by a disability will be valid. The deadline to apply for mail-in and absentee ballots is Oct. 23. Applications for individuals under the age of 65 or unaffected by disability based on absence from the country will not be accepted.

For more information, go to https://www.bexar.org/1702/Register-to-Vote.

Kristi Wyatt, the district’s vice chancellor of communications and engagement, said Sept. 8 it is important to emphasize the lead role young voters have not only in elections concerning the Alamo Colleges, but also at local and national levels.

She said the district will be working to add information about the national elections on the district website for students to access.

“We think it’s very important for them to use their voices, as the future leaders of tomorrow,” she said.