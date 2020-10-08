Free internet access shows college cares about students’ education

Editor:

The access points at the Alamo Colleges sites have been a huge help for me. (“Wifi keeps students connected,” April 4)

Since the coronavirus pandemic, remote learning has really been a difficult experience because my family and I cannot afford the internet speed for me to have the capability to join Zoom meetings for my classes.

It is uplifting to read that there are sometimes 22,000 people connected to access points across the district.

When coronavirus guidelines indicated that all Alamo Colleges would be closing, I couldn’t help but worry about how this was going to affect my education.

I am happy to be a part of a college community that cares about the education of its students.

Milka Gutierrez

Medical Sonography Sophomore