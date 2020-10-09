BioSig ensures safety, security of online classes

By Ramon J. Barrera III

Students who have taken an all online course, have definitely come across BioSig. Now that most courses are being taught online, administrators say the BioSig security program is more important than ever.

“We’ve had and have used BioSig for quite some time. Online security is of the utmost importance to us,” Usha Venkat, director of information technology, said.

Courses that identify as 100 percent online must use Biosig. It is not required for the remote courses that are classified as hybrid or face-to-face.

“One of the true purposes of BioSig is to validate that you are who you say you are, for your own online protection and ultimately, to prevent cheating,” Venkat said.

“We have an amazing team working here and we work hard to make this secure and work,” Venkat said. “At the beginning of the year, we did have complaints saying BioSig was not working. My team dug in and found a simple update was necessary. Once actions were taken, everything was fixed.”

The college syllabus notes that if there is a missed BioSig sign, the student will be dropped from the course.

“No, we have never had that problem that we know of, however, if such a thing were to happen, we would immediately recognize the problem and reach out to that department and say ‘hey there was an error on our part and the student should be reenrolled,’” Venkat said.

“It is very important for us to verify that yes, these are the students logging in, and for our credibility as a school,” Dr. Conrad Krueger, dean of academic success, said.

Venkat and the dean explained that BioSig is not just about scribbling some numbers or letters in a box. It is about everyone’s credibility, and ultimately, everyone’s security.

For more information, visit https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/ots/ots-news/instructional-technology-support–resources/.