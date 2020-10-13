Changing mascot shows progress from outdated beliefs

Editor:

Re: “More than a mascot – How the Ranger name echoes a racist past” (June 30)

The ranger, though implemented as the school’s mascot to motivate and encourage students, undoubtedly has a troubling, violent and racist past.

It was a great step forward and a perfect example of societal growth to remove the ranger as mascot as it promotes outdated beliefs.

It is a wonder how a center of education could have made such an obvious mistake, but at the time the decision of the mascot was made, the Texas Rangers were not perceived as a negative institution but more of a symbol of justice and self-righteousness.

With the latest progress and factual conclusion, we now understand that false perspective and have evolved to a commonplace resolution.

Elijah Salinas

Radio-television-broadcasting Freshman