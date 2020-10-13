History evidence of need for mascot change

Editor:

Re: “More than a mascot — how the Ranger name echoes a racist past (June 30):

After reading, I came to the conclusion that yes, indeed it did. There was a lot of evidence that proved it to be true. I am glad in a way that we were able to rid our school of a racist mascot.

At first glance, I couldn’t fathom what I had read in the headline. Upon further reading, I was understanding the many pieces of history that are associated with the ranger in a negative aspect.

Due to the students at this college losing a mascot, I think it best that we vote to appoint a new one.

Julienne Mermella

Liberal Arts Sophomore