Running for District 2, Gloria Ray

By Sergio Medina

smedina104@student.alamo.edu

District 2 candidate Gloria Ray, 76, said she is interested in the emphasis of workforce education to facilitate the access to living wages for San Antonians.

“Of course, student success in all aspects of the colleges is very important for me, as well as workforce education,” she said in an interview Oct. 6. “Let’s face it, not everybody that’s born and raised in San Antonio is going to go to a four-year college and get a college degree, but everybody in San Antonio needs to have a living wage and so much training to be able to earn a higher paid job other than just minimal wage.”

She said she thinks the Alamo Colleges has done a good job in providing workforce areas of study, adding that she finds this district to be the “premier” source of education for workforce students.

“And I want to work with the community, with employers, to make sure that we have an educated, highly paid citizenry.”

She also said she would like to review ways to assist students with tuition in the spring and onward, considering the adverse effect the pandemic will have financially on students. However, she said she is pleased with the work this district has done to facilitate remote learning and retainment.

In 2006, she served as chair of the citizens advisory committee for capital improvements at Alamo Colleges. She also served as chair for the capital improvement projects bond oversight committee in 2007 for a $450 million bond. This was during the establishment of Northeast Lakeview College.

She served again as chair for the CIP committee in 2017 when a $450 million bond was approved for capital improvement.

She said her involvement with the committee, as well as a professional relationship and recommendation from Denver McClendon, former District 2 trustee, inspired her to run for the board.

Ray said she is committed to building future national leaders and well educated, career-ready learners.

“I will collaborate to generate meaningful, high impact scholarship through academic as well as workforce education models for our students to succeed in a global, interdependent society.

“I am honored to even be able to run for this position, and I promise the citizenry, should I be elected, I will be transparent, not only with the board members but with the community, and keep the community informed about what’s going on at Alamo Colleges to better improve the citizenry of San Antonio,” Ray said.

Though retired, work experience for Ray includes working as a supervisory logistic management specialist at Kelly Air Force Base, where she said she was responsible for over a billion dollars of organizational budget. There, she also had the responsibility of supervising a workforce of over 2,500 people.

She graduated from G.W. Brackenridge High School in 1961.

Early voting ends Oct. 30. The election is Nov. 3.

Northwest Vista College, Palo Alto College and this college are early voting locations.

More information is available at www.bexar.org/1568/Elections-Department.