Running for District 4, Lorena “Lorraine” Pulido

By Sergio Medina

smedina104@student.alamo.edu

District 4 candidate Dr. Lorena “Lorraine” Pulido, 50, sees her personal experience as student and professor as one that can enrich the board of trustees of the Alamo Colleges.

“The main reasons that I’m running are because I have a passion for my community, and my experience in higher education, specifically, will make me a phenomenal addition to the board,” Pulido said in an interview Oct. 1.

Her priority is to boost the quality of the college district for her potential constituents in District 4 because there is a necessity in having an educated workforce, she said.

That education will impact how far this community’s economical reach goes, she added.

She said also that not raising the Alamo Colleges’ tax rate is of importance to constituents. Her priority will be providing the best possible education to students without raising taxes, Pulido said.

During the pandemic, she said the Alamo Colleges’ support services are key and should be emphasized to assist students in need. Human and financial resources like the advocacy centers should be expanded to help retain and support students, and educational resources like free textbooks and e-books should be looked into.

The assurance of long-term funding for the Alamo Promise program, which provides free Alamo Colleges tuition coverage to graduating seniors from select Bexar County high schools, is also important to her.

In addition, Pulido said another priority is to increase partnerships with the corporate and nonprofit sector to ensure the curriculum of the school district is updated to the requirements of the labor market.

Pulido’s first interactions with the Alamo Colleges was as a senior at Harlandale High School. She took dual credit college classes that counted toward credits at Palo Alto College.

She graduated from high school in 1988.

Pulido went on to eventually teach at Palo Alto in the communications department.

“For 20 years, I’ve been teaching at least as a part-time adjunct faculty,” she said.

With her 20 years of learning experience, Pulido feels close to the student experience.

She said having become a mother in her teens, while juggling school and work gave her an understanding perspective toward students today, as well as a desire to help students along their academic journey.

“I can relate to the struggle.”

She said she has been blessed to learn ways to enhance the student’s academic journey from fellow faculty members.

“I’ve also personally witnessed the positive impact that college education can make on a student.

“That’s one of the reasons why I’m running; it’s because I feel a personal obligation and responsibility to help my students beyond the classroom,” Pulido said.

“There’s so much experience and knowledge that I’ve gained from teaching for 20 years that I think I have something special to contribute to the board.”

Pulido has a Ph.D. in business and leadership studies from Our Lady of the Lake university; a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Pennsylvania.

Pulido teaches part-time at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is also the communications manager at VIA Metropolitan Transit.

Early voting ends Oct. 30. The election is Nov. 3.

Northwest Vista College, Palo Alto College and this college are early voting locations.

More information is available at www.bexar.org/1568/Elections-Department.