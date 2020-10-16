Running for District 9, Leslie Sachanowicz

By Sergio Medina

District 9 candidate Leslie Sachanowicz, 63, said his legal and fiscal literacy would be appropriate assets to bring to the board of trustees of the Alamo Colleges.

“That means I’ve dealt with budgets, but I’ve also worked with financial institutions,” he said in an interview Oct. 6. “I was also vice chairman for the board of SACU (San Antonio Credit Union) for a while.”

Sachanowicz said he would bring in an educator perspective because of his work as an adjunct.

He said he would find ways to adapt and streamline the Alamo Colleges’ budget in accordance to the nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My approach is to kind of look at it, re-think it,” he said. “I think that one of the things that has to be done is, we have to look at the way students are learning — what’s working, what’s not working.”

He said he doesn’t know specifically what to improve upon because he doesn’t have access to that information.

However, he said it’s concerning that a growing emphasis on remote learning has come into play because students need a certain point of in-person interactivity with their academic resources to be able to learn more efficiently.

Sachanowicz said he would look toward a balance in remote and in-person learning.

The Alamo Colleges adopted a remote-learning strategy in March following a stay-at-home order from the city and the county because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Giving back to the community is part of the inspiration Sachanowicz draws from when running for District 9.

“I’ve always had an interest in helping young people, you know, and looking out for young people,” he said.

Sachanowicz said instruction is fun for him because the learning process is mutual, at times.

He said he’d like to create ways to support students like allowing single parents to come into classes with their children.

He obtained a master’s degree in public administration from Texas State University; he also obtained a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Toronto and a J.D. degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law. He graduated from Richview Collegiate Institute in Toronto in 1977.

He is an adjunct at St. Mary’s University School of Law. His work experience includes a decade on the board of the San Antonio Credit Union; attorney and civil trial lawyer for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Early voting ends Oct. 30. The election is Nov. 3.

Northwest Vista College, Palo Alto College and this college are early voting locations.

More information is available at www.bexar.org/1568/Elections-Department.