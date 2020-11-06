Article inspires reader to help high school students attend college

Editor:

I recently read the article “Alamo Promise pays college tuition for qualifying seniors” (Oct. 12).

I enjoy the thinking behind the officials who brought this to attention.

Most teenagers feel overwhelmed when thinking about college and how they are going to pay for it.

It is amazing that people can come together to help out the younger generations to succeed and grow as they figure out their true potential.

I know what it feels like to want to pursue a higher education and to be halted by financial issues. It is a depressing struggle.

While reading the article, it sparked a light in my brain. I now yearn to help high school students achieve what they desire to be educated in.

I am going to look into foundations and donate to charities that further the education of our future leaders.

William Neutze

Criminal Justice Freshman