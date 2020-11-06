Book club creates sense of community

Editor:

Re: “Librarians create collegewide book club to foster reading, community” (June 4)

The idea of creating a book club to engage readers is fantastic for many reasons.

Not only does it keep the mind sharp and provide the opportunity to learn from the material, but it also creates a sense of community among participants.

Considering how the pandemic has changed the way we socialize, this is an invaluable asset.

Enabling 500 participants to receive the reading material for free is a great way to incentivize people to sign up.

This allows people to join without worrying over costs and further pushes the idea that this is a project for the community and not for profit.

Madeleine Duffy

Fine Arts Sophomore