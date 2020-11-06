Kinesiology belongs in curriculum to stress importance of exercise

Editor:

Re: “Loss of core credit could mean further job loss in kinesiology” (Oct. 13)

It’s unfortunate that kinesiology has been slowly removed from the college.

One of my friends majored in kinesiology and is now unable to pursue his career because of this pandemic and the slow loss of the kinesiology program.

I also did not even know about this program until this article was published. Now I want to experience the classes and learn the information that would be taught there.

Kinesiology should return to the core curriculum as exercise is important for students, especially in this day and age.

Nathan Luna

Computer Science Freshman