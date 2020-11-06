Reader compliments article on new nursing degree

Editor:

I love the bachelor’s in nursing article (“Bachelor’s degree in nursing coming fall 2021, Oct. 9).

It was well-written. It went over specific statistics and numbers. I did not know that it was possible for SAC to offer that.

The graphic, although it did not say anything, was also a nice touch to the article and gave a visual of graduation and nursing together.

The quotes were also good so the audience could hear from specific people involved in the nursing program.

Cody Davis

Business Freshman