Weight-training class proved value of kinesiology instruction

Editor:

I read the article regarding the loss of kinesiology credit from the core curriculum (“Loss of core credit could mean further job loss in kinesiology,” Oct. 13).

I first attended San Antonio College in 1997. That semester I took Beginning Weight Training.

I did not know at the time, but taking that weight training class had a tremendous impact on my self-esteem.

After that semester, I enlisted in the U.S Navy. I entered basic training that summer physically and mentally ready.

Although, in hindsight, basic training seemed to be a breeze, it may have been because of this physical education class that I thought so.

It has been 23 years since that semester, and I still remember being in that class going through my sets of exercises. I still use some of those basic exercises to help me in my training for the rock climbing I enjoy today.

Looking back, I can say that exercise has been just as much a part of my mental well-being and preparedness as it has been to my physical well-being.

I cannot imagine a society void of physical fitness or those professionals who would help guide others toward a well-rounded healthy life.

Many of my happiest memories come from being outside and physically active with friends and family.

I understand there are online resources in lieu of in-person physical education classes. That’s fine, especially given the current state of the world.

I also have heard our college has a great nursing program. Do not physical education and medical studies go hand in hand and complement each other?

In a college setting, do they not offer the opportunity for studies benefiting both the student body and the greater communities?

Perhaps this decision should be given another evaluation.

Rafael Mancilla

Journalism Sophomore