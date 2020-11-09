Student advocacy center seeks volunteers, donations

By Rocky Garza Jr.

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Volunteers are needed for the upcoming food assistance pop-up market from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 12 in Lot 8 at Howard Street and Courtland Place.

Pamela Frias, coordinator of student success, said they have 10 volunteers and need about 20 more.

Frias also said they need more applications for food assistance and only 50 individuals have signed up, but the center can accommodate another 200 applications.

Alamo Colleges hosts pop-up markets in collaboration with the San Antonio Food Bank to provide healthy food to students, employees and the surrounding community through no-contact, drive-through events.

Frias oversees the pop-up events with the student advocacy center at this college and emphasized the continuing need for volunteers during these events.

The center opened in 2016 and serves students, faculty and staff with a variety of programs and services such as the pantry, magic closet, book voucher program, counseling services, case management services, grab-n-go snacks, support groups and the health and wellness program.

The mission of the student advocacy center is to increase student retention rates by supporting students’ unmet socio-economic or mental health needs that exist outside the classroom and negatively impact levels of stress, focus and student performance.

The benefits of these services include food and new clothes twice a month, a $50 voucher that can be used in the SAC bookstore, personal counseling, assistance in applications related to SNAP benefits, WIC, Medicaid and emergency assistance related to housing, health care, child care and utilities.

Students are welcome to sign up for daily snacks and drinks when the campus is open.

Frias also said the student advocacy center needs Thanksgiving donations to build baskets for families.

“Anything related to Thanksgiving is what we need,” Frias said.

These donations can be dropped off at the student advocacy center until Nov. 19.

To volunteer for the upcoming pop-up event, visit the links below for employees or students:

www.alamo.edu/volunteer-form/ and www.alamo.edu/employee-volunteer-form/.

To register for food assistance, visit: safb.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8unG6vO5OIeJq6h.

For more information on the student advocacy center, visit its website at: www.alamo.edu/sac/advocacy/.