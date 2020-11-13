Bond projects under way at college

By Rocky Garza Jr.

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

In May 2017, Bexar County voters approved a bond proposal of $450 million for Alamo Colleges districtwide capital improvements.

The projects were determined by the input of a citizen’s bond advisory committee and included renovation of existing facilities, the addition of new facilities and expansion of geographic reach in Bexar County.

The bond will fund the acquisition of additional land to expand geographic distribution of the district’s regional centers to make education and training programs more accessible across Bexar County.

This college was granted $83 million in the capital improvements bond for the following projects:

A new five-level parking garage on the west side of campus, which will provide 1,000 parking spots, estimated at $20.19 million with a targeted completion date of April 2021.

The expansion of student service areas in Fletcher Administration Center, estimated at $21.41 million with a targeted completion date of August 2021.

Additional study spaces, upgraded labs, and increased classroom sizes in the Chance Academic Center, estimated at $1.67 million

A finance and science center of excellence with seven flexible labs, estimated at $14.18 million and still in the design phase but with a targeted completion date of June 2023.

Upgrades to existing buildings in law enforcement and First Responders Academy, estimated at $20 million expected to be completed in August 2022.

A new physical plant in Von Ormy for the First Responders Academy, estimated at $2.64 million with a targeted completion date of April 2021.

The early childhood center and Santikos Micronauts Center with a STEM pathway program which will serve young science, technology, engineering and math learners ranging in age from 4 to 9 years old, estimated at $15.65 million and still in the design stage but with a completion date of January 2022.

Planned renovations in the McAllister Fine Arts Center estimated at $4.5 million have been deferred.

Lacy Hampton, interim associate vice chancellor, detailed the progress of each project, and said there have been no complications during construction.

Patricia De Haro, owner’s representative of MOCA — the company name is an acronym for management of capital assets — said Vaughn Construction made a surprise discovery.

A spiral staircase was enclosed inside the basement level of Fletcher Administration Center.

De Haro believed the stairs were most likely used during the early years of this college and said their discovery did not cause any delays.

Associate vice chancellor Kristi Wyatt said the CIP bond oversight committee oversees the planning, budgeting, construction and implementation of projects for the Alamo Colleges District. The committee meets every semester including the summer.

Wyatt directed The Ranger to the capital improvement program overview prepared for the CIP bond committee.

Wyatt said interested parties could explore the breakdown of the presentation by visiting: www.alamo.edu/contentassets/b7495d5da437444893145f85e7d84f7e/2020-10-26-cboc-presentation-v5.pdf.

Also, for more information on the projects, campus beautification projects, road and street closures at this college, visit: www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/our-college/revitalization/.