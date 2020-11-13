Race for Districts 4 and 9 will continue in a December runoff

By Sergio Medina

The Alamo Colleges will have a runoff in December to decide the winners for the District 4 and 9 positions because the leading candidates did not collect more than 50 percent of the vote in the Nov. 3 election.

The runoff date and polling locations will be decided in a special meeting of the board of trustees Nov. 17.

Candidates Lorena “Lorraine” Pulido will face Joe Gallegos. In the District 4 race, she collected the most votes, 22,908.

Gallegos’ tally was 18,268.

Pulido said in an interview Nov. 10 she was excited and grateful for the turnout Nov. 3.

She also said she will continue to reach out to the community and encourages everyone to vote in the runoff because every vote matters.

Her priorities continue to be the upholding of Alamo Promise, free educational resources, and the expanding of student advising.

In the District 9 race, candidate Leslie Sachanowicz received 32,778 votes, against incumbent Joe Jesse Sanchez’s 24,476. They will face off in December.

Sachanowicz said in an interview Nov. 9 that he wasn’t surprised about a runoff, but he didn’t anticipate who would be in them.

He said that it would be harder to get people out to vote because of a potential loss of interest after the presidential election, with mindsets shifting to the holiday season.

However, Sachanowicz said it is still important to get out and vote.

District 2 candidate Gloria Ray was the only winner Nov. 3, taking the seat for District 2.

She beat incumbent Jose Macias with 28,687 votes. Macias received 21,282 votes.

She said Nov. 9 she felt ecstatic about the results, and the way the citizens of District 2 decided the outcome.

Ray said she promises to represent her constituents with dignity and respect.

