Votes are needed to decide who composes the board of the Alamo Colleges

Early voting ends Dec. 8.

By Sergio Medina

smedina104@student.alamo.edu

While President Donald Trump falsely insists the Nov. 3 election isn’t over for him, a number of races remain to be settled, including the election for District 4 and 9 candidates for the board of trustees of the Alamo Colleges.

The runoff election is Dec. 12; the early voting period ends Dec. 8.

The early voting period began Nov. 30, and as of that day, only 24 people have cast their ballot, per the Bexar County Elections Department website.

Northwest Vista College, Palo Alto College and this college are acting as polling locations.

The runoffs are happening because no one candidate received more than the 50% majority vote needed to win the election.

District 4 candidate Lorena “Lorraine” Pulido is facing Joe Gallegos for the District 4 seat, which encompasses most of the Southwest side of the city.

Similarly, incumbent Joe Jesse Sanchez is fighting for the District 9 seat against candidate Leslie Sachanowicz.

District 9 encompasses much of the Northeast side of the city.

“There are thousands of ACCD students who’ve not voted,” Pulido said Dec. 1.

For more information, visit the Bexar County Elections Department website.

To learn more about the District 4 and 9 candidates, go here.