Angel Tree donations needed

Carrie Hernandez, senior student success specialist, and Brenda Meneses of the Wesley Foundation Center request donations to the Angel Tree Dec. 3. The annual Staff Senate project provides Christmas presents for children of low-income families. This year gifts will go to children of Briscoe Elementary. Donations should be delivered 10 a.m-4 p.m. Dec. 8 or Dec. 10 to the Wesley Foundation Center at 102 Belknap Place. Donors are asked to purchase children’s items up to $25 for an assigned child, but the senate will not accept items that encourage violence. The senate is promoting a three-prong approach of practical, educational and fun. Hernandez suggested items that can help children get through stay-at-home life, such as sports gear, puzzles and playing cards or science projects and books. Other items the senate is seeking are caps, scarves and blankets. To be assigned a student, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409044da5ae23a6fe3-1stgrade. To volunteer to wrap gifts, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409044da5ae23a6fe3-angel. Rocky Garza Jr.