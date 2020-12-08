Benefits for veterans should be widely advertised

Editor:

Re: “In Service for those who have served” (Oct. 23)

This article discusses a multitude of benefits the college conducts for veterans and military members.

To my surprise, this is the first article or advertising I am seeing of these benefits and services.

The services and assistance offered are extensive and helpful for military members and their families.

The Victory Center should expand advertising of the benefits offered.

The information that this college offers such a vast amount of assistance is positive for the college.

This information should be broadcast and advertised to a fuller extent.

Kylie Yoemans

Radio-television-broadcasting Sophomore