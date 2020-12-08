First-generation student praises college support

Editor:

Re: “College celebrates first-generation week” (Nov. 3)

Being a “first-generation” myself, I can fully understand the struggles to learn how to be in college.

It is wonderful to see that the college is taking an initiative to assist those who may not have anyone to teach them what they need for school.

I know that the college offers many opportunities for advising, but having a source specifically for “first-generation” students is useful.

I was astonished by the difference of median salaries between first-generation and continuing-generation households.

I’m looking forward to my children being able to look to me for help when they go off to college.

Nicolas Wilhelm

Information Security Freshman