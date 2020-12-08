Focus should be on present-day Rangers

Editor:

I am fully aware that it is too late to do anything about the removal of the Ranger mascot.

I do not think it was the right call to do so just because of their history.

If it was solely based off of the report from 1918, then I can see why people are upset. What was done is unforgivable. But as a Mexican American myself, I am not offended.

The world was a much darker, much more violent place then. I’m sure this band of Rangers weren’t the only ones doing unspeakable things.

What I think should have been more focused on is the good that the Texas Rangers do today and how they have changed for the good of the people of Texas as some of the state’s best investigators of crime to date.

Sean Vasquez

Film Sophomore