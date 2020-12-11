Welcome center helps prospective students enroll for college

Team lead Lenell Clay and enrollment specialist Jamice Castillo guide paralegal freshman Veronica Segler through the process of returning to school Dec. 3 in the welcome center.
The welcome center assists students with filling out the admission application, completing the enrollment steps and AlamoENROLL modules, submitting official transcripts and proof of bacterial meningitis vaccination and enrolling for New Student Orientation.
The welcome center currently operates virtually through Zoom 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, visit www.alamo.edu/sac/admissions-aid/welcome-center/. The last day to submit an application at www.applytexas.org is Jan. 4. Rocky Garza Jr.