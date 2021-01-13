Throwback Thursday Dec. 1-31, 2020

Picture 1 of 5

#tbt to February 1959, when Dr. Omar Roan, the physician of this college at the time, spoke to The Ranger about his work and encouraged students to pursue the medical field. It turns out that this year, that interest has a name. The Association of American Medical Colleges reported the number of applications in medical schools has risen by 18% over last year. The rising interest, dubbed the "Fauci Effect," comes as a fighting response to the Covid-19 pandemic, following the example of leading medical figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.