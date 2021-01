Picture 1 of 2

Bookstore staff member Bruno Vallejo delivers an EDUC 1300 textbook to education freshman Jenieve Flores outside the entrance of Loftin Jan. 14. The campus bookstore is operating remotely this semester. The store is open for curbside delivery 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays. Students must park in Lot 12, located north of McCreless, and call 210-733-8309 for delivery assistance. Rocky Garza Jr.