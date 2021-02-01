Laptop lending program still available for students

Picture 1 of 5

Speech adjunct Jessica Torres shows her employee ID through a screen to a staff member of the office of technology services Jan. 14 in Moody. Torres had a scheduled appointment to rent a camera kit from OTS. To rent equipment, the first step is to visit www.alamo.edu/sac/OTS. Students need to click the top left tab labeled, “Equipment Request Form,” and fill in the needed information to schedule an appointment. At the given date, students must go to Room 200A of Moody with their student ID and state-issued driver’s license, checking in with OTS staff on their tablet setup. The equipment that can be rented by students includes laptops, iPads and hotspots. Instructors can rent cameras, writing boards, hotspots, monitors, DVD players and camera kits. The hours for renting equipment from OTS are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Rocky Garza Jr.