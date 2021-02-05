College to offer scholarship help for Dreamers, DACA recipients

Students do not have to be enrolled in DACA to apply.

By Sergio Medina

smedina104@student.alamo.edu

This college will host a free workshop to help undocumented students apply for scholarships 3:30-5 p.m. Feb. 15 on Zoom.

Staff from the empowerment center at this college will instruct students how to apply for scholarships granted by TheDream.US, a nonprofit organization that financially assists undocumented students going to college.

To be eligible, students must be high school students, first-time college students or current college students.

Students interested in getting the workshop’s Zoom link must contact Melissa Flores-Valencia, senior coordinator at the empowerment center, at 210-486-0464, or at mflores284@alamo.edu.

Students who need help in Spanish can contact certified adviser Bertha Castellanos at 210-486-0458 or at bcastellanos6@alamo.edu.

Flores-Valencia said in an interview Feb. 4 that students do not have to be registered under DACA to apply for the scholarships.

However, the students must have arrived to the U.S. before Nov. 1, 2015.

She said that this college is the only Alamo College to be partnered with the nonprofit organization.

Students must have this college as their home institution to be able to apply, she added.

TheDream.US is partnered with about 70 higher institutions nationally.

In Texas, the partnered colleges and universities are:

This college

Texas A&M University-San Antonio

The University of Houston

University of North Texas at Dallas

University of Texas at El Paso

University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley

Students can see the list of all partnered colleges here.

Students can also learn more about the nonprofit at https://thedream.us/.

For more Dreamer resources at this college, including DACA renewal and other scholarships, go here.