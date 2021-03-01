Food Bank donates 14,788 pounds of food, Alamo Colleges sets up winter impact fund

Counselor Roxanne Maynard loads a San Antonio Food Bank bag into a car trunk during the Feb. 11 Food Bank pop-up market. Layered up to fight the colder temperatures, Maynard was one of 17 volunteers who helped distribute 14,788 pounds of food to 426 individuals. Participants must register by calling 210-431-8326. Additionally, the Alamo Colleges implemented a winter weather impact fund to provide emergency aid to students affected by cold weather conditions. Applicants may be eligible for up to $1,000 based on need. For more information, call the student helpline at 210-486-1111 or go to www.alamo.edu/returntocampus/student-resources/winter-weather-response/.
To volunteer for the next pop-up market, visit www.alamo.edu/employee-volunteer-form/ or www.alamo.edu/volunteer-form/.
For more information on the next pop-up markets, visit https://www.alamo.edu/advocacy?fbclid=IwAR1Js7_zhDq16iQqfeeVtvpb38NSF4M5fSNNh4z2iZ0AlCKQZqja_QOEnDw. Rocky Garza Jr.