Biker café would be great hangout for students

Editor:

Re: “Students design biker café, hope to build” (Dec. 7)

This is such an awesome idea, I hope the architects approve it to continue with the build.

To have a cafe built by students is so cool. It would make an awesome hangout spot.

Woodlawn Lake remains a popular hangout spot for over 100 years. I have no doubt that this will have great business.

I can’t wait to see the finished product.

This also really hits home for me because my dad was an architect. I wanted to be an architect too until I realized that math is not my strong suit.

Sophia Maldonado

Journalism and Mass Communication Freshman