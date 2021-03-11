Housekeeping staff deserves thanks

Editor:

Re: “Cleaning crew disinfects college” (Dec. 8)

As this terrible pandemic continues, I would like to stop and thank all of the custodians who are working tirelessly to ensure that all on campus students are clean and safe.

New cleaning procedures and instructions are implemented every two weeks.

The bracelet check-in method gives the staff reassurance that they are working in a safe environment, but it is still important for everyone present to practice social distancing and mask-wearing.

A decrease of employees has the workers spread thin, so, it is important that we recognize and appreciate all of their hard work and support.

Thank you to all of those working hard to keep us safe during this pandemic.

Gracee Bethencourt

Mass Communications Sophomore