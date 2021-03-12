Students need to know about opportunities

Editor:
Re: “Students design biker café, hope to build” (Dec. 7)
This article discusses how some projects simply can’t be done at home in the pandemic.
To my surprise, there weren’t a lot of opportunities like this in other colleges.
Other institutions could learn from this college and help students understand their future careers better while gaining a major learning opportunity.
This information should be broadcast wider as students may not know of opportunities.
Keira Burrow
Communication Design Freshman