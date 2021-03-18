Staff Senate preparing for Staff Development Day

By Rocky Garza Jr.

rgarzazachary@student.alamo.edu

The Staff Senate, led by President Sabrina Macal-Polasek, discussed preparations for Staff Development Day during the senate’s meeting March 4 via Zoom.

Macal-Polasek said that staff development is an event they present annually where staff focus on professional and personal development.

“We offer a variety of sessions that are geared to developing and empowering staff,” Macal-Polasek said. “This is in line with our dedication to student success, performance excellence and principle-centered leadership.”

She said the day will include speakers and workshop facilitators that will educate staff members on topics such as health and wellness or leadership, which helps them develop or strengthen their skills.

Other ideas suggested for speakers and workshops included a speaker from San Antonio Metro Health or the college’s equity committee, and workshops relating to budgeting, HR opportunities, ePortfolio, as well as a possible virtual escape room.

The free event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28. Staff members can expect an e-mail with registration instructions later in the semester.

Other agenda items included a reminder about budget training, which is scheduled for March 18 and a social event for sometime in April with a Fiesta theme.

The next Staff Senate meeting will be 1-2 p.m. April 1 via Zoom. To join, visit https://alamo.zoom.us/j/96685691253#success.