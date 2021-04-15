Voting for the Library Common Read selection ends April 16

By Diana Palmer

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Book selection for the second SAC Library Common Read is underway. Voting ends April 16.

The selection committee whittled a list of 36 suggestions from students, faculty and staff to three contenders: “Tell Me Who You Are” by Winona Guo and Priya Vulchi; “The War for Kindness” by Jamil Zaki; and “We Need to Talk” by Celeste Headlee.

“The books show a diversity of interest and are deeply relevant for the times we are in,” library Director Lee LeBlanc said.

Common Read is a series of virtual gatherings taking place this fall. Participants read, connect and share ideas about the book. This is the first college-wide Common Read in the district and it provides a sense of a shared community, LeBlanc said.

“If you pick the right book that has compelling stories in it, it can be a really engaging and enlightening process,” LeBlanc said.

Leblanc said the selection committee looks for books that are accessible, approachable and engaging for all readers.

Book distribution begins in late summer through the library curbside pickup east of Moody Learning Center. Books are free for the college community.

More than 400 books were distributed for last year’s Common Read, and 398 students participated. The events included a variety of community participants such as local authors and poets who served as discussion leaders and judges of a student slam, Librarian Tom Bahlinger said.

For more information on the books and to vote, visit https://sacguide.libguides.com/common-read/fall-2021.