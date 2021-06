Picture 1 of 5

#tbt to Feb. 14, 2014, when courses KINE 1180, Indoor Cycling 1, and KINE 2180, Indoor Cycling 2, had to hit some brakes to avoid copyright infringement. As it turned out, the term "spin bike," which is what the courses were called before being changed to indoor cycling, had been copyrighted by the company Mad Dogg Athletics.