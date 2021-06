Deadline to register is June 16. After registration, students can pick up their bib and medal 9 a.m.-noon June 16 at the Office of Student Life in Loftin Student Center. Register at https://alamo.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/486535. For more information, call student life at 210-486-0125.

San Antonio College

@SAC_PR

The Student Life Office is hosting a Space Jam 5K as part of Summer Weeks of Welcome. Sign up in Alamo Experience through ACES to participate. Deadline to register is June 16. For more information go to http://alamo.edu/sac/space-jam-5k/.