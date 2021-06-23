Throwback Thursday March 1-31, 2021

Picture 1 of 7

#tbt to a vivid 2011 summer edition of The Ranger. First, professors and students advise each other. Here are the takeaways: Students want interactivity beyond lecturing, while professors want students to — this is awkward — come to class! Think critically and don’t text! Do not tell 2011 most students are using phones and other screens to get to class in 2021. It may not like the concept. Also, fire science students apply quite the water pressure on a liquid petroleum gas tank in a mock scenario at the Fire Science Academy. Next, see the stories by former student Zahra Farah advising students how to use ACES and to not forget to check their student email. The latter remains true.