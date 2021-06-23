Throwback Thursday May 1-31, 2021

Picture 1 of 4

#tbt to 2001, to an age black and white reigned supreme in our print issues. This issue is a showcase of the fun photography students learn in News Photography courses offered by the journalism department. Through the years, this idea is never lost: capture the action. Whether it’s capturing dancing, singing, playing — wait , is that someone getting rescued from an elevator? Sure, that, too — or dissecting a pig for anatomy and physiology class, news photography is one of the foundations of journalism. Capture history, and capture some fun, while we’re at it.