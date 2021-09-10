Digitized issues of The Ranger are available online

A participatory budgeting grant to the library paid for the project.

By Sergio Medina

Smedina104@student.alamo.edu

The journalism-photography program at this college, in conjunction with this college’s library and the University of North Texas, created a digital archive of issues from The Ranger that span from 1931-2010 and are accessible online to the public.

The issues can be accessed on the library’s website, under the section labeled, “Use your library services.”

Alternatively, the archive can be accessed here.

The project, which cost about $9,000, was funded by a participatory budgeting grant provided by the Alamo Colleges in 2020, Librarian Eileen Oliver said in a phone interview Sept. 7.

“And we received a grant to send all of those old print issues — and they go back to 1931, up to 2010 — and we sent them all to the University of North Texas because they have a digitization center and scanned and digitized every single one of those print issues,” Oliver said.

The Ranger was first published in the late 1920s, but copies of the first issues are not in the collections of the library or the journalism-photography program.

Founded in 1926, The Ranger is celebrating its 95th anniversary.

The archive is comprised of 1,676 entries, spanning almost nine decades, and can be browsed by decade, type of issue or keyword search.

Once selecting a decade, the search can be narrowed to years, months or days.

Similarly, keyword search can be specified to titles, subjects, metadata or names.

“So that is available to anyone, anywhere, who wants to search it,” Oliver said. “No one has to sign in to search The Ranger archives.”

Oliver said one of the challenges about the project was collecting print issues that the library was missing. She said The Ranger offices provided the missing copies but had to be stripped of binding to be sent to UNT via UPS along with the library archives.

“So we had to warn them, ‘Your nice bound issues will be unbound,’ but they were real keen on this project, so they were very helpful, and they gave us the issues that we needed,” she said.

Oliver said that when the issues were returned to the colleges, the library records were mixed with the Ranger office’s despite having asked UNT not to do so, so she ensured every record belonging to the journalism program was separated to be returned.

Oliver said the project took about 10 months, from October-August, delayed in part because of the pandemic.

For more information, contact Oliver at eoliver@alamo.edu.

For more information about participatory budgeting grants, go here.