Four-week modeling and design course this October

3D Modeling and Design - Sept. 27, 2021 ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 2 Academic program Coordinator Aaron Ellis shows scanned human models on a 3D scanner Sept. 27, 2021 in Moody. Ellis said the handheld scanners can capture objects as large as automobiles, which can then be uploaded to 3D rendering software for design or recreation through 3D printing. The department of creative multimedia, in conjunction with a Title 3 grant, offers modeling mini courses using the tools. A 3D modeling and design course focusing on mechanical designs is 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Friday in October, starting Oct. 1, in Room 651 of Moody. Registration costs $35. For more information, contact Ellis at aellis43@alamo.edu. Sergio Medina

By Sergio Medina

smedina104@student.alamo.edu

The Title 3 office and the department of creative multimedia at this college are offering the public a four-week 3-D modeling and design course in October.

Instructing the course is 3-D technologies program Coordinator Aaron Ellis, who will teach how to digitally create 3-D mechanical models.

Mechanical models are artificial objects, like machines.

Classes will be 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays in October in Room 651 of Moody Learning Center.

The room is equipped with two 3-D printers and about a dozen PCs.

Blender, a free 3-D rendering software, will be used to instruct this course.

Registration is open to the public, but the $35 class is capped at 10. Nine slots were still open as of Sept. 29.

Students are not required to bring any materials.

The 3-D mini courses do not count toward continuing education course credit because a minimum of 10 to 12 students need to be enrolled, Ellis said Sept. 30.

He said the college does not have sufficient enrollment for CEC courses.

“These classes are not for college credit,” Ellis said. “These count for personal enrichment.”

Additionally, Ellis said if the course were to count toward continuing education credit, registration cost would rise to about $100.

A 3-D sculpting and design course will be offered in November, focusing on creating organic shapes like animals and plants.

“If you want to make a dragon, we can teach people how to do that, too,” Ellis said.

A combination of Blender and Sculptris, a rendering software, are used for the sculpting course.

Registration to this course is also $35.

Ellis said that if there is enough interest, another mini course on 3-D terrain and virtual world-building may be offered in December.

Registration for this course is $25.

For this course, 3-D rendering software World Machine is used.

Ellis said he can provide make-up instruction through video or Zoom for anyone who registers after the first session Oct. 1.

For more information, he can be reached at 210-486-1223 or at aellis43@alamo.edu.

Students can register and pay online through Oct. 6 at https://secure.touchnet.com/C20015_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=4780&SINGLESTORE=true.